Maharashtra: Muslim Leaders Unite In Prayer For Palestine, Call For Peace In Middle East

Several Muslim maulanas have appealed to the community to offer special prayers seeking the blessings of Allah on Palestinians who are at war with Israel.

They have also suggested that meetings be held inside all masjids on Friday against “zalil (despicable) Israel."

The appeal was made by noted Islamic scholar and president of the All India Sunni Jamata ul Ulema Maulana Ashraf Moin Miya, Maulana Sayyed Noorie, president of the Raza Academy and others. Maulana Zahir Abbas, Shia Islamic scholar, said prayers for Palestine will be offered on Friday in all Shia mosques.

Several Muslim leaders have already started offering special prayers for Palestine at several dargahs in different parts of Maharashtra. Abdul Hafeez Farooqui of the Jamat i Islami said his organisation has strongly condemned Israel and has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend support to the cause of Palestine. Abdus Salam Shaykh of Ahle Hadees said his organisation has appealed for peace in the Middle East. “The lives of innocent people are being lost and this should come to an end. We have appealed to the people not to become emotional and not do any public protest," he added.

