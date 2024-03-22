Maharashtra: Mumbai Most Unsafe Place For Senior Citizens; Reveals NCRB Report

Representative pic

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), after Delhi, Mumbai is the most unsafe place for those above 60 years old. The recent case of a 63-year-old woman, who was allegedly killed by her teen house help to commit robbery at her Nepean Sea residence, has once again turned the spotlight on the safety of the senior citizens, who often live alone.

The social issue became more pressing as close on the heels of the said case, another house help tried to strangle his Juhu employer, 81, before fleeing with gold worth Rs1.25 lakh. In yet another recent case involving the elderly, a maid was nabbed by the Khar police for blackmailing her 60-year-old man employer with their private clips. Similarly, the Crime Branch had arrested four people who cheated senior citizens of several lakh rupees by pretending to be Ayurvedic doctors, offering magical cure.

Growing Concerns For Mumbai's Elderly In Upscale Areas

Such crimes reiterate the fear that Mumbai's elderly populace, especially those living in upscale neighbourhoods, aren't safe. These people are often left to fend for themselves as their children move abroad, while relatives are least bothered about them. Suffering age-related problems and at times depression, senior citizens have no option, but to rely on hired helping hands.

NCRB Data Highlights Increase in Cases Concerning Senior Citizens in Mumbai & Maharashtra

According to the NCRB data, there were 844 cases concerning senior citizens in Mumbai in 2022, 987 in 2021 and 572 in 2020. In 2022, Mumbai reported five murder cases involving the elderly. The figure stood at four and 12 in 2021 and 2020, respectively. The data further said Maharashtra saw 5,059 cases involving senior citizens in 2022, 6,190 in 2021 and 4,909 in 2020. However, data for 2023 isn't available yet.

Mumbai Police's Initiatives & Services For Senior Citizens

To address the pressing issue, there exists a 'ElderLine' helpline 1090. Operating under the Mumbai police's supervision, it is a vast network of individuals and organisations offering voluntary services to help senior citizens. They can dial 1090 for assistance, especially in emergencies involving medical help or physical violence.

Special help centres have also been set up for the elderly at all police stations, providing mental health support as well as guidance on availing government schemes. Similarly, beat marshals monitor the wellbeing of registered senior citizens living in jurisdiction of their police station's limits. Usually, they check on the elderly living alone on a daily basis, while following up with those living with spouses thrice a week. Those staying with children are visited once a week.

Concerns Raised By Jeevan Anand Sansthan Co-founder Sandeep Parab

Sandeep Parab, co-founder of Jeevan Anand Sansthan which works for senior citizens, said “The security of elders is a social issue, especially for those whose children are abroad or not taking care of their parents. The society is expected to take responsibility.” In a city like Mumbai, house helps are arrested after they commit crimes. However, the police do not seem to be taking any action against the agencies that help such offenders get recruited.