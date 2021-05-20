Maharashtra: Mumbai Court asks two men who played cricket during lockdown to deposit Rs 5,000 in CM Relief Fund

A Dindoshi sessions court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to a 26-year-old and a 36-year-old who had assaulted another man who had cheered their opposite cricket team beginning this month when the lockdown had been extended, upon the condition that they contribute Rs. 5,000 each to the CM Relief Fund, for violating the lockdown.



The court said in its order that the second wave of pandemic has struck civil society hard, the virus does not differentiate between men, women, the young or the old and by this time has engulfed the whole world. “The guidelines issued by the government from time to time have to be followed by everyone as they are issued only in public interest and to control the spread of the pandemic,” it said.

It added that since both the applicants have violated the directions, they owe duty towards society to compensate for the same. It directed them to make the deposits as a condition for availing the relief of anticipatory bail.