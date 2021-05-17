Mumbai: Over 14,000 cases of lockdown violations registered since 'strict lockdown'

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered over 14,000 cases of lockdown violations since April 5 when they decided strict implementation of norms amidst rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. On Sunday alone the city police have registered 344 offences under section 188 (disobeying public servant's order) of the IPC taking the total number of cases registered since April 5 to 14,486.
Of the total violations registered on Sunday, 178 were of loitering at public places without a valid reason while 76 offences have been registered against shopkeepers for flouting the norms. Though the government has allowed shops that fall under the essential services category to remain open between 7 am to 11 am everyday, those found violating the time limits and those found open without permission were booked for violations.
Another 54 cases against people for not wearing masks at public places have been registered on Sunday, besides 14 offences of crowding at public places, 12 against hawkers, six against hotel and other establishment owners and four cases of illegal transportation we're also registered on Sunday.
As per the figures provided by the city police, off the total 462 people booked on Sunday, 256 we're served notices while 198 we're released on bail, the remaining 8 are wanted accused, said police. The police on Sunday impounded 70 vehicles for violating the lockdown norms.
Of the total cases registered, most 90 offences we're registered at North region which is followed by Central region we're 86 offences had been registered. East region reported 77 cases of violations while South and West region reported 62 and 29 offences respectively.
