Maharashtra: Mumbai couple riding two-wheeler to Shirdi killed in road accident, minor daughter survives

The victims, Manoj Joshi and his wife Manasi died in the accident that occurred on Friday in Bhiwandi taluka on the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File
Thane: A couple going to the temple town of Shirdi from Mumbai on a two-wheeler was killed after a container truck hit them in Maharashtra's Thane district, although their three-year-old daughter survived the accident, police said on Saturday.

The victims, Manoj Joshi, 34, and his 30-year-old wife Manasi died in the accident that occurred on Friday in Bhiwandi taluka on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The deceased were from Bhandup, a suburb of Mumbai, they said.

"The couple and their daughter were going to Shirdi to take darshan of Saibaba. When they reached Yevai village, a speeding container knocked them down and ran over them, killing them on the spot. Their three-year-old daughter had a miraculous escape. She is safe, but she was sent to a hospital for medical care," an official said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital in Bhiwandi for post-mortem, he said.

The police have arrested the driver of the container and registered a case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act at the Bhiwandi Taluka police station, he added.

