Maharashtra: MSRTC's 'Shivneri Sundari' Cabin Crew Initiative Sparks Opposition Debate Over Ignored Infrastructure Needs

A day after the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) announced the introduction of ‘Shivneri Sundari,’ a cabin crew member trained in hospitality to offer air-travel-like services, the opposition criticised the move, accusing the government of ignoring basic infrastructure needs.

The MSRTC, under chairman Bharat Gogawale, introduced Sundaris on air-conditioned Shivneri buses operating between Mumbai and Pune, aiming to enhance services without extra charges. This decision was made during the corporation’s 304th board meeting, which discussed over 70 key topics.

The current Mahayuti government has been under fire for a lack of safety measures for women. Activists have flagged the initiative citing security issues faced by women in direct contact with male passengers in the narrow passages of buses. They have also questioned the move, asking about the hostesses’ working hours. They also asked if MSRTC is prepared for separate waiting rooms and washrooms for these hostesses at bus depots.

Opposition leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, said, “The condition of MSRTC buses and the bus stations across the state is pathetic. There are no clean washrooms for women at bus stations. But instead of resolving these issues, the government is appointing Shivneri Sundaris. This is a directionless government headed by directionless leaders.”

Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde hit back at Congress alleging that MSRTC workers were ill-treated when the MVA government was in power. “They (the opposition) made MSRTC workers jobless, stopped their salaries and bonuses, and lathi-charged them. When we are creating more jobs and modernising MSRTC, they are opposing us and the 'Shivneri Sundari' concept,” Hegde said.

In addition to this initiative, the MSRTC plans to establish ‘Anand Health Centers’ at 343 bus stations, offering affordable health services in memory of Anand Dighe. New bus depots will also be created in tribal regions, bringing the total number of MSRTC depots to 253.



The MSRTC will support local women’s self-help groups by allowing them to set up stalls at bus stations for nominal fees. Additionally, the corporation initiated a tender for 2,500 new buses and plans to convert 100 diesel buses to electric.