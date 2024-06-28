 Woman Booked For Misbehaving With Cabin Crew On IndiGo's Varanasi-Mumbai Flight
The passenger was handed over to Sahar police after the flight landed at Mumbai airport and based on the complaint of a crew member, she was booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Rules.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A woman passenger onboard IndiGo flight 5292 from Varanasi to Mumbai was booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with cabin crew over a change in seat, police have said.

The incident took place on Monday, a police official said.

"The flight with 175 passengers took off from Varanasi 29 minutes late. The woman, occupying seat 9, asked for a change in seat but refused when the crew asked her to take seat 15. Some 15 minutes later, she went to the lavatory and then started abusing and misbehaving with the crew," the official said on Thursday.

article-image

"Though crew members initially ignored her rants, she continued to shout at them. After the crew as well as some other passengers complained about her behaviour, she was declared an unruly passenger after following the due process for such a move," the official said.

