Maharashtra: MSRTC Set To Save ₹2 Lakh Daily As Govt Grants Toll Exemption For Buses Entering 5 Key Entry Points In Mumbai

Following the Maharashtra Government's recent decision to grant a toll exemption, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to save Rs 2 lakh daily. This initiative, effective from October 15, allows MSRTC buses to pass through five key entry points into Mumbai without paying toll fees. An MSRTC official remarked that this exemption will significantly enhance the corporation's financial stability and improve service quality.

"The state government has exempted Maharashtra State Transport buses from toll fees at five entry points into Mumbai. This decision implemented from 15 October at all five plazas of Mumbai located at Mulund, Airoli, Dahisar, Vashi, and Thane , allowing MSRTC buses to pass without paying the toll, which previously amounted to around Rs 100 per bus" further added official.

"With approximately 2,000 MSRTC bus trips entering Mumbai daily, this exemption is expected to save the MSRTC around Rs 2 lakh each day, translating to nearly Rs 60 lakh a month" he said.

Earlier on Monday Ahead of the assembly elections, the government granted complete toll exemptions for light vehicles, benefiting approximately 2.8 lakh daily light motor vehicle owners effective from 15 October. Apart from that this exemption is also applicable on school buses and MSRTC buses.

While the exemption for light vehicles is expected to alleviate traffic congestion at toll plazas, heavy vehicles, including trucks and passenger buses, will still be required to pay the toll. This decision has sparked dissatisfaction among freight transport associations, with Bal Malkit Singh, former president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, emphasizing the need for toll exemptions for essential service vehicles as well.

The MSRTC buses are a lifeline to those dependent on cheap modes of transport. They cover not just the cities and towns of Maharashtra but also about 44,000 villages in the state, The corporation has around 15000 buses. Around 55 lakh passengers daily using the bus services provided be MSRTC.