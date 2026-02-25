Maharashtra: MSRDC Proposes 9 Truck Terminals Along 701 Km Samruddhi Mahamarg | File Photo (Representative Pic)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has proposed the development of nine truck terminals along the 701 km Samruddhi Mahamarg to provide dedicated facilities for trucks and heavy vehicles plying on the corridor.

According to MSRDC officials, four terminals will be developed on the Mumbai-bound stretch, while five will come up on the Nagpur-bound side. The project will be executed through a lease model, under which MSRDC will provide land parcels along the expressway, and private developers will undertake construction, operation and maintenance of the facilities. MSRDC has invited tenders to select developers for the project.

The selection will be based on the highest upfront lease premium quoted by bidders. Land parcels ranging from two hectares to 10 hectares will be offered at various locations along the corridor. Developers will be required to invest between Rs8 crore and Rs40 crore for setting up the terminals, depending on the size and scope of the facility.

Interested bidders can submit applications until March 16. The project provides a six-month operational preparation period, with 12 months allotted for completion of construction. Officials said the move aims to address the lack of adequate halting and support infrastructure for truck drivers on the expressway.

Hundreds of vehicles use the corridor daily, and the absence of organised parking and service areas has been a persistent concern. The Samruddhi corridor was opened in phases – the Nagpur-Shirdi stretch in December 2022, the Shirdi-Bharvir section in May 2023, and the final stretch up to Amane in Thane district in June 2025. The state government also plans to develop industrial hubs along the corridor to boost economic activity.

