Maharashtra MPs to approach PM Modi for restoration of Maratha quota

Mumbai: Members of Parliament from Maharashtra will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the restoration of 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs for the Maratha community under the Socially & Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act 2018. This was disclosed by the Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan, who is the cabinet subcommittee on Maratha reservation, after his half an hour meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar at Delhi on Tuesday.

The proposed all party MP delegation will be the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s attempt tobring all political parties on board in its ongoing legal fight to lift interim stay granted by the Supreme Court in September last year. This move comes days after Chavan on Monday and last week appealed to the Centre to support the state government’s argument in favour of restoration of quota and also the powers of the state governments.