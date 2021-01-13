Maharashtra MPs to approach PM Modi for restoration of Maratha quota

Mumbai: Members of Parliament from Maharashtra will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the restoration of 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs for the Maratha community under the Socially & Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act 2018. This was disclosed by the Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan, who is the cabinet subcommittee on Maratha reservation, after his half an hour meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar at Delhi on Tuesday.
The proposed all party MP delegation will be the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s attempt tobring all political parties on board in its ongoing legal fight to lift interim stay granted by the Supreme Court in September last year. This move comes days after Chavan on Monday and last week appealed to the Centre to support the state government’s argument in favour of restoration of quota and also the powers of the state governments.
Chavan, who was accompanied by the relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar and Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar, said that Pawar has given his consent for a delegation of MPs from Maharashtra to seek PM’s intervention. "We briefed Pawar the state government’s preparations with a legal team to argue its case during the hearing slated for January 25 in the apex court. Pawar has given his go ahead for delegation of MPs to put up its arguments before PM,’’ he noted.
On Monday, Chavan led cabinet sub-committee held a marathon meeting with the legal team. The state government has pleaded for hearing of the Maratha quota case before the 11-member bench of the apex court. The government has made a strong case for the Centre’s support on judicial and constitutional issues while arguing its case for an early restoration of Maratha quota.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)