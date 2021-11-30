Maharashtra: More than 4 crore individuals in state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

While Maharashtra on Tuesday, November 30 vaccinated more than 11.30 lakh elgible citizens against COVID-19, more than 4 crore individuals in the state have been fully vaccinated with both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said that so far the state has administered 11.42 crore doses and 7,42,87,818 persons have received at least one dose of covid vaccine.

Few days ago, the state achieved a milestone after the COVID vaccination coverage in the state crossed 100 million mark i.e. 10 crore.

The astounding feat comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister directed all district officials to make sure that by November 30, all citizens in the state must have received first dose atleast.

Saying that even if the Covid cases have declined in the state the CM advised citizens to follow protocols. Although the rate of infection is low, the count of testing should not be low, the CM said.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said local officials should be involved in the vaccination drive. "Both doses of vaccine should be made mandatory for health workers and front line workers," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday, November 30, recorded 678 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,555. Besides, 35 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,997.

942 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,83,435. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 83,421 people are in home quarantine and 963 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 08:47 PM IST