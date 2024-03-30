Maharashtra: Model Code Of Conduct Stalls Rs 5 Lakh Health Insurance

Representative Image |

The Maharashtra government’s health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) has been finalised but cannot be implemented as the model code of conduct is in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The state government has therefore requested the Election Commission of India to give a green signal so that it can be accessed by lakhs of beneficiaries.

“The MJPJAY scheme covers nearly 1,336 diseases and can help patients who cannot afford high treatment costs,” said an official, adding that the hike from Rs1.5 lakh to Rs5 lakh was announced in July last year, with an addition of 340 diseases. Close to 1,000 hospitals can be accessed by ration card holders and people with domicile certificates.

A senior official from the state health department said that treatment costs are peaking beyond the means of middle class families. As a result, the state issued a government resolution (GR) on July 27, 2023, warning hospitals about stern action if they fail to implement the new scheme.

Another official said, “The premium paid to the state health insurance society is Rs855 per family, with the government contributing Rs1,770 crore annually to this company. “According to the state health inspection report, 2.22 crore beneficiaries have been selected for this scheme,” the official said.