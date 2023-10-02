Maharashtra: MNS To Go Solo In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Raj Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: Putting to rest the speculation about whether it will contest the election as part of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday announced that it has decided to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra on its own.

The decision in this regard was taken at a crucial meeting of key party office bearers under the leadership of party president Raj Thackeray. Senior party leader Nitin Sardesai, who told the media about the meeting, however, added that the party president might decide upon joining any alliance or front anytime.

Senior leaders of the MNS had been touring various Lok Sabha constituencies for the past few days. They also conducted several meetings with the local units and the leaders of the party. For the remaining seats, yet another round of meetings is expected to begin now, after the Ganesh festival is over. Today's meeting of the party office bearers was called on this backdrop to discuss the political situation across the state.

Constituency-wise review meeting

"In the feedback, all the leaders pointed out the fact that the party's strength has grown. Party president Raj Thackeray took a constituency-wise review of the party's position. We had been preparing in the direction of contesting the elections on our own. At today's meeting we moved a step closer to that. We shall continue our efforts to strengthen party units at grass-root levels. All powers regarding joining any alliance or front have been entrusted with party president Raj Thackeray," Sardesai said.

Meanwhile, another MNS leader Abhijit Panse said, "People of the state are looking at Raj Thackeray as next Chief Minister." Reacting to the statement, senior BJP leader and DCM Devendra Fadnavis quipped, "My best wishes to all future CMs from all political parties in Maharashtra."

