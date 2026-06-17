Maharashtra MLC Polls Underway For 11 Local Authorities Seats Amid Shiv Sena-UBT Split Row | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Amid political turmoil over the reported split in Shiv Sena (UBT), voting for 11 Local Authorities Constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council is being held today (Thursday). The elections have assumed significance after the Mahayuti candidates were elected unopposed in six other constituencies.

On June 4, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, it became clear that elections in six constituencies would be uncontested. As a result, polling is being held today for the remaining 11 seats. Counting of votes will take place on June 22, and the results will be declared the same day.

Political parties have issued whips to their voters for the election. The ruling Mahayuti received a boost after Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates withdrew from the Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna constituencies.

Members of Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, and Presidents of Panchayat Samitis constitute the electorate for the Local Authorities Constituencies. Voting is conducted through the preferential voting system, and parties have instructed their voters to cast their first-preference vote in favour of the official party candidate.

Constituencies Going to Polls Today (Voter Strength in Parentheses)

Solapur (616)

Sangli–Satara (895)

Nanded (446)

Bhandara–Gondia (457)

Nashik (619)

Jalgaon (630)

Amravati (453)

Latur–Dharashiv–Beed (988)

Parbhani–Hingoli (466)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna (637)

Nagpur (836)

Candidates Elected Unopposed

Ahilyanagar – Prajakt Tanpure (BJP)

Thane – Ravindra Phatak (Shiv Sena)

Yavatmal – Dushyant Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena)

Pune – Vikram Kakade (NCP – Ajit Pawar faction)

Raigad–Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg – Aniket Tatkare (NCP – Ajit Pawar faction)

Wardha–Chandrapur–Gadchiroli – Arun Lakhani (BJP)

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