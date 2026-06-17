Uddhav Sena Opposes 'Forcible' Smart Meter Installation In Navi Mumbai, Demands Consumer Consent |

The Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Sena) has opposed the ongoing installation of smart electricity meters by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), alleging that consumers are being forced to accept the new meters without their consent.

Party leaders on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to MSEDCL officials at the utility's Vashi office, demanding that smart meters should not be installed without obtaining prior approval from electricity consumers. The delegation also warned of protests if the utility continued with what they termed the "forcible" implementation of the scheme.

Warns of protests if 'forcible' implementation continues

Belapur Assembly constituency chief Prakash Patil alleged that despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that smart meters would not be imposed on consumers, installations were being carried out compulsorily in several parts of Navi Mumbai.

"The government had assured citizens that there would be no compulsion regarding smart meters. However, residents are now reporting that installations are being undertaken without their consent," Patil said.

Airoli chief accuses authorities of misleading consumers

Airoli Assembly constituency chief Pravin Mhatre accused the authorities of misleading consumers under the guise of smart meter implementation and alleged that citizens were being subjected to unnecessary pressure.

Party leaders reiterated that existing electricity meters should not be replaced unless consumers voluntarily agree to the change. Belapur Assembly constituency chief Atul Kulkarni stressed that consumer consent must be made mandatory before any meter replacement is undertaken.

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The memorandum was submitted in the presence of several party office-bearers and former corporators, including Vishal Sasane, Vishal Vichare, Satish Ramane, Rohini Bhoir, Siddharam Shilvant and Sameer Bagwan.

The opposition from Uddhav Sena comes amid growing public debate over the rollout of smart meters across Navi Mumbai. While MSEDCL maintains that the technology will improve billing transparency and help consumers monitor electricity usage in real time, political parties and some consumer groups have raised concerns over the manner in which the installations are being carried out.

The utility has maintained that the smart meter programme is part of a broader power sector modernisation initiative and that consumers will benefit from improved monitoring of electricity consumption and more accurate billing.

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