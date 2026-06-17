MSEDCL Urges Consumers To Use Official Helplines, Warns Against Directly Calling Field Engineers | X @MSEDCL

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has appealed to consumers to register all electricity-related complaints through its official control rooms, toll-free helplines and digital platforms instead of contacting field engineers and staff directly.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, MSEDCL said complaints related to power outages, technical faults and emergency situations should be routed through its 24x7 complaint redressal system to ensure proper documentation and prompt action.

Field engineers engaged in restoration, cannot answer calls

According to the utility, complaints registered through official channels are recorded in the system and monitored electronically, enabling better tracking and faster resolution.

MSEDCL officials explained that during power failures and technical breakdowns, field engineers and maintenance staff are usually engaged in restoration work at affected locations. In such situations, they are often unable to answer a large volume of phone calls.

"Frequent calls to engineers while repair work is underway can interrupt restoration activities, delay the resumption of power supply and even create safety risks for personnel working on electrical infrastructure," the utility said.

The power distribution company urged consumers to use its centralised complaint management system to ensure that grievances are handled efficiently, safely and transparently.

Toll-free helplines and missed call service for power outages

Consumers in both urban and rural areas can register complaints through MSEDCL's Central Consumer Facilitation Centre by calling the 24-hour toll-free helpline numbers:

1912

19120

1800-212-3435

1800-233-3435

Power outage complaints can also be registered by giving a missed call on 022-50897100.

MSEDCL's Bhandup Circle has also requested consumers to contact the designated control rooms for their respective areas during outages and emergencies.

For Navi Mumbai, Uran and Panvel talukas, consumers can contact the Vashi Circle control room on 8879935501.

Area-specific emergency contact numbers include:

Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Rabale, Airoli, Mahape and Turbhe: 7045415870

Nerul, Sanpada, Palm Beach Road, Shiravane, Belapur, CBD Belapur, Ulwe and Vashi Railway Station: 7506095832

Kharghar, Panvel and Uran: 8879622171

For Raigad district (excluding Uran taluka), consumers can contact the Pen Circle control room on 9029165510.

Additional control rooms have also been designated for Roha, Alibag, Mangaon, Mahad, Karjat, Khalapur, Taloja and surrounding areas.

MSEDCL said the dedicated control room network has been strengthened to ensure quicker response during emergencies, especially during the monsoon season when power disruptions tend to increase due to adverse weather conditions.

The utility reiterated that consumers should avoid relying on unofficial communication channels and instead use the authorised complaint registration system to ensure timely restoration of electricity supply and effective grievance redressal.

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