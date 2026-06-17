MSEDCL Clarifies Smart Meter Fears: No Prepaid System, Transparent Billing, And 15-Minute Usage Tracking | Representative Photo

Amid growing confusion and concern among electricity consumers over the installation of smart meters, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has issued a detailed clarification, asserting that the new system will provide greater control over electricity consumption and ensure more transparent billing.

Officials dismiss fears of prepaid billing and higher bills

The clarification comes after thousands of consumers in Navi Mumbai received text messages from MSEDCL informing them that smart meters would be installed within 48 hours. The messages triggered widespread discussion on social media, with some residents alleging that smart meters lead to higher electricity bills, while others expressed concerns that a prepaid billing system could be introduced in the future.

MSEDCL officials have dismissed these fears, stating that the smart meter programme is being implemented under a policy initiative of the Central Government and is aimed at modernising the electricity distribution system.

According to MSEDCL, Navi Mumbai has approximately 1.2 million electricity consumers. Of these, around 350,000 consumers have already been provided with smart meters, while installations for the remaining consumers will continue in phases.

Consumers can view usage every 15 minutes for better planning

Consumption data can be viewed every 15 minutes, enabling consumers to track when electricity use is highest and estimate their monthly bills in advance.

"Consumers can plan their electricity usage more efficiently. Unlike conventional meters, which depend on manual meter readings, smart meters facilitate automated and accurate billing," Patil said.

MSEDCL also highlighted the benefits available under the Time-of-Day (ToD) tariff system for residential consumers. Under this scheme, electricity used between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., when solar energy availability is high, attracts a discount of up to 85 paise per unit.

Complaints negligible, independent verification available

The utility said consumers could reduce their electricity bills by operating high-energy appliances such as washing machines, geysers and other electrical equipment during daytime hours.

Addressing concerns over increased electricity bills, MSEDCL maintained that complaints have been negligible despite the installation of more than 350,000 smart meters.

Smart meters supplied by authorised manufacturers, not Adani

The utility stated that any consumer raising concerns about billing discrepancies can request an independent verification. In some cases, comparative testing between old and new meters is conducted to assess the accuracy of readings.

MSEDCL also sought to counter claims circulating on social media regarding the involvement of the Adani Group in the project.

The utility clarified that ownership of the smart meters, electricity distribution infrastructure, consumer data and all related assets remains with MSEDCL. According to the company, Adani's role is restricted to providing technical support and assisting with meter replacement activities.

MSEDCL further stated that the smart meters themselves are not manufactured by Adani but are supplied by authorised meter manufacturers approved for the project.

The utility reiterated that the primary objective of the smart meter programme is to improve operational efficiency, enhance billing transparency and empower consumers with better information about their electricity consumption.

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