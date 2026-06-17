Palghar Rolls Out Major Healthcare Overhaul With Maternal Control Rooms, GPS Ambulances, SHG Nutrition | AI

Palghar, June 17: In a significant move to improve healthcare delivery across Palghar district, the district administration has announced a series of people-centric initiatives aimed at strengthening maternal and child healthcare, improving emergency medical response, and upgrading public health infrastructure, especially in tribal and remote regions.

At a meeting of the District-Level Gabha (Core) Committee, the District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar reviewed key health indicators and outlined a comprehensive strategy to further reduce maternal and infant mortality.

As part of the initiative, every maternal death in the district will undergo a detailed review to identify systemic gaps, treatment delays, and other contributing factors. The administration has directed officials to conduct root-cause analyses and strengthen referral mechanisms to prevent avoidable deaths.

Maternal and Child Control Rooms Activated

Recognising the challenges posed by Palghar's vast geography and remote settlements, the administration has established a Maternal and Child Control Room. Control rooms are operational at the district, taluka, and Primary Health Centre (PHC) levels to continuously monitor pregnant women and newborns, track high-risk pregnancies, and facilitate emergency referrals.

To improve response capabilities, proposals have been initiated for appointing additional call operators and data entry personnel under the National Health Mission (NHM), while Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being prepared to streamline coordination among healthcare institutions.

Medical Officers to Stay at Headquarters

In a major administrative directive, Medical Officers have been instructed to remain stationed at their respective PHCs and Rural Hospitals to ensure immediate availability of healthcare services and timely referral of complicated cases.

Officials believe the measure will improve emergency treatment access and strengthen public confidence in government healthcare facilities.

GPS Monitoring of Ambulances

The district administration has also announced plans to strengthen emergency transportation services in remote talukas such as Jawhar, Mokhada, and Talasari.

Dedicated drivers will be deployed, ambulance availability will be enhanced, and real-time GPS-based monitoring of 108 and 102 ambulance services will be implemented to ensure accountability and faster response times.

In addition, several new hospitals were empanelled in Palghar district in May 2026, expanding citizens' access to quality healthcare under government schemes.

Women's Self-Help Groups to Fight Malnutrition

In an innovative community-led initiative, Women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will be encouraged to prepare nutritious supplementary food for children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) in vulnerable areas including Mokhada, Jawhar, Vikramgad, and Wada.

The programme aims to improve child nutrition while simultaneously generating livelihood opportunities for rural women.

TB Diagnostics, Ayushman Camps and Sickle Cell Screening

The administration is also preparing proposals for advanced TB NAAT diagnostic machines and digital X-ray facilities, while supporting healthcare institutions to achieve National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification.

To improve access to welfare schemes, Ayushman Bharat registration camps will be organised in convergence with Revenue Department camps, with a special drive to ensure 100% registration of eligible beneficiaries.

Further, the district will conduct intensive Sickle Cell Disease screening for individuals aged 0–40 years and targeted interventions for severe anaemia under the Anaemia-Free Campaign. Special health screening camps will also be held in Ashram Schools to identify health issues among students at an early stage.

Focus on Compassionate Patient Care

Medical Superintendents and Taluka Health Officers have been directed to organise orientation meetings for nursing staff, emphasising a sensitive, compassionate, and patient-centric approach while dealing with patients and their families.

The district administration said the initiatives reflect Palghar's commitment to building a healthcare system that is responsive, equitable, and accessible to all sections of society, particularly tribal and underserved communities.

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