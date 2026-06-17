CM Fadnavis Proposes Rail Freight Corridor Linking Maharashtra Ports To Samruddhi Expressway, Aiming To Cut Logistics Costs

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has proposed the development of a dedicated rail freight corridor connecting the state's major ports with the Samruddhi Expressway, a move aimed at reducing logistics costs and expanding industrial growth across Maharashtra.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new manufacturing facility of electronics giant Jabil on Wednesday, Fadnavis said the proposed corridor would link the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and the upcoming Vadhvan Port with inland dry ports and industrial clusters, creating a seamless logistics network and strengthening Maharashtra's integration with global supply chains.

Highlighting the state's strategic maritime infrastructure, the Chief Minister noted that JNPT currently handles nearly 60 per cent of India's container traffic. He also pointed to the ongoing development of Vadhvan Port, which is expected to be among the world's largest ports and significantly enhance Maharashtra's cargo-handling capacity.

Fadnavis said he had discussed the proposal with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and revealed that land for a railway corridor has already been reserved along the 701-kilometre Samruddhi Expressway. The proposed network would connect key dry ports at Jalna and Wardha before extending to Gadchiroli, a region emerging as a major steel and industrial hub.

According to the Chief Minister, the project could reduce logistics costs to around seven to eight per cent, making industries in Maharashtra more competitive globally. He said that while port-led development has so far benefited only a limited portion of the state, the new connectivity network could extend those advantages to nearly three-fourths of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also highlighted Maharashtra's economic strength, noting that the state contributes 14 per cent to India's GDP and accounts for almost one-fifth of the country's exports. He added that Maharashtra has become a leading destination for electronics manufacturing and data centres and is rapidly emerging as a technology powerhouse.

Assuring continued support to investors, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to providing a business-friendly environment and facilitating industrial expansion across the state.

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