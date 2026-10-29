Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: Nitesh Rane Claims Congress Candidate In Nagpur Won Due To Second-Preference Votes

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Thursday reacted to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) results, stating that Congress won the Nagpur seat because of the second-preference votes and not because of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Rane said, “The Nagpur seat was won on second-preference votes. On the first-preference votes, our Bharatiya Janata Party candidate was ahead. Ultimately, Congress also had to rely on second-preference votes.”

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Rane takes dig at Congress celebrations

Commenting on the Congress' members' celebration after winning the seat, Rane stated that their candidate won because of the second-preference votes for an independent candidate and not because of Rahul Gandhi.

“They should understand that their candidate did not win because of Rahul Gandhi's face or the theatrics they put on,” Rane added.

Congress candidate defeats BJP's Kohale

Congress candidate Abhijit Wanjarri won the Maharashtra Legislative Council election from the Nagpur Division Graduates' Constituency, securing a total of 67,231 votes through first- and second-preference voting.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Sudhakar Kohale, secured 63,960 votes. Wanjarri defeated Kohale by a margin of 3,271 votes.

Wanjarri credits united opposition and organisations

Speaking to reporters, Wanjari said, "The BJP exerted all its might—all their leaders were present in Nagpur—yet the voters stood with us. Our party remained united, and the leaders and workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi stood together as one. Numerous organisations supported me; in fact, I had mentioned in my campaign materials that 48 organisations were backing me. This victory belongs to the workers and leaders of those very organisations."

Polling and election details

Polling for the five Legislative Council seats was held on October 23, while counting began on October 27.

A total of 182 candidates contested the elections across three Graduates' constituencies—Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar—and two Teachers' constituencies—Pune and Amravati.

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