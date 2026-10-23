'Launch Special Drive To Desilt Lakes And Extend Scheme Benefits To Farmers And Fisherfolk': Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has called for lake desilting and wider access to government welfare schemes to support drought-affected farmers and fisherfolk in Ahilyanagar | File Photo

Ahilyanagar, October 23, 2026: Against the backdrop of drought conditions in Ahilyanagar district, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to undertake a special drive to desilt local lakes through meticulous micro-planning.

Removing silt will expand water storage capacity, enhance soil fertility when applied to farmland and significantly boost the local fishing industry.

Rane was addressing a review meeting on drought conditions at the Ahilyanagar District Collectorate. The meeting was attended by MLA Kashinath Date, District Collector Dr Pankaj Ashiya, Resident Deputy Collector Dadasaheb Gite, Fisheries Commissioner Bhanudas Palve, Nashik Regional Deputy Commissioner of Fisheries Sanjay Patil and heads of various administrative departments.

दुष्काळी परिस्थितीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर बीड व अहिल्यानगर पाहणी दौऱ्यादरम्यान आज अहिल्यानगर जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालयात आयोजित बैठकीत मच्छीमारांच्या नुकसानीचा आढावा घेतला. सध्याची दुष्काळी परिस्थिती लक्षात घेता शेतकरी आणि मच्छिमार बांधवांना दिलासा देण्यासाठी नियोजनबद्ध उपाययोजना करणे आवश्यक आहे. शासन शेतकरी तसेच मच्छिमार बांधवांच्या पाठीशी असून, त्यांना आवश्यक मदत आणि शासकीय योजनांचा लाभ मिळवून देण्यासाठी संबंधित विभागांनी समन्वयाने काम करावे असे निर्देश दिले. दुष्काळामुळे अडचणीत आलेल्या शेतकरी आणि मच्छिमार बांधवांना दिलासा देण्यासाठी प्रधानमंत्री मत्स्यसंपदा योजना, मुख्यमंत्री मत्स्यसंपदा योजना आणि किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड यांसारख्या केंद्र व राज्य शासनाच्या योजनांचा अधिकाधिक लाभ मिळवून द्यावा, असेही निर्देश अधिकाऱ्यांना दिले. जिल्ह्यातील दुष्काळी परिस्थितीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर तलावांतील गाळ काढण्यासाठी विशेष मोहीम हाती घेऊन त्याचे सूक्ष्म नियोजन करावे. तलावांतील गाळ काढल्यामुळे पाणीसाठवण क्षमता वाढण्यास मदत होईल. तसेच गाळाचा शेतीसाठी वापर केल्यास जमिनीची सुपीकता वाढण्यास हातभार लागेल. या माध्यमातून मत्स्यव्यवसायालाही चालना मिळेल, असे प्रतिपादन यावेळी केले. यावेळी आमदार काशिनाथ दाते, जिल्हाधिकारी डॉ.पंकज आशिया, निवासी उपजिल्हाधिकारी दादासाहेब गिते, मत्स्यव्यवसाय विभागाचे आयुक्त भानुदास पालवे, नाशिकचे प्रादेशिक उपआयुक्त मत्स्यव्यवसाय संजय पाटील यांच्यासह विविध विभागांचे विभागप्रमुख उपस्थित होते. @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @fisheriesgom — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) October 23, 2026

Detailed Plan for Lake Desilting

Under the guidance of Ahilyanagar Guardian Minister Dr Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, departments have been directed to prepare a detailed action plan for desilting water bodies across the district.

Rane emphasised that removing silt would increase the water storage capacity of lakes and help improve water availability amid drought conditions.

Benefits for Farmers and Fisherfolk

The minister said the extracted silt should be used on agricultural fields to improve soil fertility while the increased water storage capacity would support local fisheries and aquaculture.

The initiative is aimed at providing dual benefits to farmers and fisherfolk through better water resource management and improved agricultural productivity.

Welfare Schemes to Reach More Beneficiaries

Rane instructed officials to expand the reach of central and state government welfare schemes among affected farmers and fisherfolk. These include the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana and Kisan Credit Cards.

District Collector Dr Pankaj Ashiya has been asked to conduct regular review meetings to monitor the progress of the desilting drive and ensure the effective implementation of the schemes.

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The meeting emphasised efficient water resource management, swift execution of the desilting plan and timely delivery of benefits to eligible beneficiaries.

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