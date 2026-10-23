'Launch Special Drive To Desilt Lakes And Extend Scheme Benefits To Farmers And Fisherfolk': Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane

Ahilyanagar, October 23, 2026: Against the backdrop of drought conditions in Ahilyanagar district, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to undertake a special drive to desilt local lakes through meticulous micro-planning.
Removing silt will expand water storage capacity, enhance soil fertility when applied to farmland and significantly boost the local fishing industry.
Rane was addressing a review meeting on drought conditions at the Ahilyanagar District Collectorate. The meeting was attended by MLA Kashinath Date, District Collector Dr Pankaj Ashiya, Resident Deputy Collector Dadasaheb Gite, Fisheries Commissioner Bhanudas Palve, Nashik Regional Deputy Commissioner of Fisheries Sanjay Patil and heads of various administrative departments.
Detailed Plan for Lake Desilting
Under the guidance of Ahilyanagar Guardian Minister Dr Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, departments have been directed to prepare a detailed action plan for desilting water bodies across the district.
Rane emphasised that removing silt would increase the water storage capacity of lakes and help improve water availability amid drought conditions.
Benefits for Farmers and Fisherfolk
The minister said the extracted silt should be used on agricultural fields to improve soil fertility while the increased water storage capacity would support local fisheries and aquaculture.
The initiative is aimed at providing dual benefits to farmers and fisherfolk through better water resource management and improved agricultural productivity.
Welfare Schemes to Reach More Beneficiaries
Rane instructed officials to expand the reach of central and state government welfare schemes among affected farmers and fisherfolk. These include the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana and Kisan Credit Cards.
District Collector Dr Pankaj Ashiya has been asked to conduct regular review meetings to monitor the progress of the desilting drive and ensure the effective implementation of the schemes.
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The meeting emphasised efficient water resource management, swift execution of the desilting plan and timely delivery of benefits to eligible beneficiaries.
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