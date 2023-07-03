 Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant: Sena Welcomes Rebels Into ‘Grand Alliance'
Industries Minister Uday Samant said that Ajit Pawar is a good administrator and that he will complement the progressive government under Shinde-Fadnavis.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant | Twitter/@micnewdelhi

Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant welcomed Ajit Pawar into the ‘mahayuti’ (grand alliance) under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. “Ajit-dada is a good administrator. He will complement the progressive government under Shinde-Fadnavis. Shiv Sena welcomes Ajit Pawar into mahayuti. His role in building the NCP is very important. He will give further power to our alliance,” Samant said.

Samant heaps praises on Shinde-Fadnavis

Samant heaped praise on Shinde and Fadnavis for inducting Pawar as deputy CM. “Some people had started raising doubts about Eknath Shinde saheb not appreciating the move. But, Shinde and Fadnavis both are mature leaders. They mutually took the decision,” he said.

Shrugs off possibilities of disputes in incumbent govt

Samant shrugged off any possibilities of disruptions or disputes in the existing government. “Comfort level and space have been adequately given so there is no scope for disturbance or dispute. Just as we are under Shinde’s leadership, BJP and NCP partymen follow their respective leaders. The remaining portfolios will be allotted to leaders and the three leaders will unanimously decide,” he said.

Slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) for name-calling

Coming down on Shiv Sena (UBT) for name-calling and terming them as traitors, among other things, Samant said yesterday’s developments indicate it was a positive day for Maharashtra.

“I appreciate Sharad Pawar saheb for not name-calling anyone in the NCP. Whereas, they (Sena UBT) resorted to cheap and petty name-calling. Parties that ignore merit face dissent,” he added.

