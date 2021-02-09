Maharashtra: Minister of State for Home Satej Patil tests positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,216 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 20,46,287, while 15 fatalities pushed the toll to 51,325, the state Health Department said.

With 3,423 patients being discharged from hospitals on Monday, Maharashtra's overall recovery count rose to 19,58,971, the department said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.73 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.51 per cent. The state has 34,720 activecases, the department said.

Currently, 1,67,764 people are in home quarantine and 1,976 in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

With 32,354 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra went up to 1,50,10,037, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positivecases: 20,46,287; newcases2,216; deaths: 51,325; discharged 19,58,971; activecases: 34,720; people tested so far: 1,50,10,037.

(With PTI inputs)