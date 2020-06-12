Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde and his staff members test positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
According to a report by Zee 24 Taas, Munde's reports arrived on Thursday night. His personal assistant, two drivers, and a cook have also reportedly tested positive. The minister and staff members are all reported to be in stable condition have been put in isolation. Munde on Tuesday had attended the state cabinet meeting.
The condition of all, including the minister, is said to be stable and they are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.
A high-profile and aggressive leader, Munde, 44, is the cousin of Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Beed, Pankaja Munde, and nephew of former BJP union minister, the late Gopinath Munde.
Earlier in May, Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan had reportedly tested positive for the infection. In April, NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered after remaining admitted in a hospital in Mumbai for more than two weeks.
Over 1,500 new coronavirus cases and close to 100 deaths were reported in Mumbai on the second consecutive day on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. 1,540 new cases were reported in the city taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 53,985 while the death toll reached 1,952 with 97 more deaths reported during the day.
Of 97 deaths, 43 deaths had occurred earlier, the BMC said. 516 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of discharged patients in the city to 24,209. According to BMC, the city has now 27,824 active COVID-19 patients.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)