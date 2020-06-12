Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde and his staff members test positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

According to a report by Zee 24 Taas, Munde's reports arrived on Thursday night. His personal assistant, two drivers, and a cook have also reportedly tested positive. The minister and staff members are all reported to be in stable condition have been put in isolation. Munde on Tuesday had attended the state cabinet meeting.

The condition of all, including the minister, is said to be stable and they are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

A high-profile and aggressive leader, Munde, 44, is the cousin of Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Beed, Pankaja Munde, and nephew of former BJP union minister, the late Gopinath Munde.

Earlier in May, Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan had reportedly tested positive for the infection. In April, NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered after remaining admitted in a hospital in Mumbai for more than two weeks.