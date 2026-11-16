Maharashtra MIDC Mulls Incentive Package, Additional FSI And Stamp Duty Concessions To Shift Industries From Residential Areas | Youtube / FPJ

Mumbai: Residents living in areas surrounding industrial zones could soon get some relief, with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) working on a policy to incentivise industries to relocate from their existing premises to new industrial locations.

Several older MIDC estates, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), are now surrounded by housing societies. This has raised safety concerns among residents, with incidents of factory fires, chemical leaks and explosions highlighting the risks of living close to industrial operations.

In an exclusive and candid interview with the FPJ, MIDC CEO Deependra Singh Kushwah admitted that relocating industries from one location to another is not an easy task, but said the corporation is working on a policy that will offer a package of incentives to encourage industries operating in now densely populated residential areas to shift to designated industrial locations.

“Many of these industries were established decades ago, when there were no residential areas in their vicinity. However, with rapid urban development, residential buildings have gradually come up around these industrial pockets, bringing industries and housing societies much closer. We are working on a policy that will create a win-win situation for both industrial operators and the Maharashtra government by offering incentives that make relocation a viable and attractive option,” Kushwah said.

The proposed incentives include access to labour, concessions in stamp duty and other revenue-related benefits, as well as additional Floor Space Index (FSI) for existing industries to make relocation financially attractive.

Land: An asset and challenge

Land is both MIDC’s biggest asset and its biggest challenge. While providing land for industries is central to its role, acquiring land, developing infrastructure and allotting plots at competitive rates remain major challenges, said MIDC CEO Deependra Kushwah.

Kushwah said nearly 45 to 50% of the land acquired by MIDC goes towards developing internal roads, providing basic amenities and accommodating infrastructure requirements, including unusable portions along plot boundaries. As a result, only half of the acquired land is available for actual use.

The MIDC acquires land at a higher cost, but when MIDC offers it to industrialists, they compare the rates with those prevailing in the open market. This creates a mismatch between MIDC's actual cost of acquisition and the price industries are willing to pay.