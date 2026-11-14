'Maharashtra Will Remain Number One Forever': MIDC CEO Deepender Kushwaha On Investment, Land And Infrastructure

MIDC CEO Deepender Kushwaha | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will play an important role in achieving the state's target of India's first $1 trillion economy, says Deepender Kushwaha, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal the IAS official chalked a road map of the state's industrial growth for the next decade. Excerpts...

You took charge at a difficult time. What were your challenges?

I wouldn't call it difficult. It was an opportunity for Maharashtra and for me to take MIDC forward. Maharashtra is number one on many parameters, with strong policy and infrastructure: rail, road, international flights, cargo and ports. We have more than 300 industrial parks. The two big challenges are land and ease of doing business.

Is Maharashtra offering the cheapest land in the country?

I wouldn't say cheapest. We offer affordable land. Every city has a different cost. You may find cheaper land in other states, but there will be additional costs. What matters is the overall financial viability of setting up a factory.

What reforms have you made for transparency in approvals?

In 2023, Maharashtra brought in a single-window law. We listed the services, defined the timelines and named the authorities. Applications go online, in real time, to the authority, which has a deadline. If it fails to decide, an empowered chairman can decide instead. MIDC now has about 36 services online. Our land allotment system is also fully online and transparent, and we are adding AI for decision-making and data analysis.

There is often a gap between projects allocated and projects executed. Why?

Signing an MoU doesn't mean investment starts immediately. The investment window is usually five to seven years, sometimes ten. Finding land, acquiring it, allotting it and getting permissions takes one to two years. Then setting up a factory takes at least two to three years. The MoU is just the beginning of that journey.

Where will the land for future expansion come from?

We have more than 300 parks across about two lakh acres. We're acquiring new land in Chandrapur, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nashik and elsewhere, based on industry demand. Our existing land bank is listed on our portal. We're also building sector-specific parks, such as for critical minerals and data centers, some with the Government of India. Some will offer plug-and-play facilities.

Industrialists complain about inadequate infrastructure and pollution in older areas. What's the solution?

Many industrial areas are 50 to 70 years old and were planned for demand 20 to 30 years out. We now need wider roads, more drainage, water supply and electricity. Trucks have also become bigger and heavier, so some areas need concrete roads. We're redesigning the infrastructure, which can't be done overnight. For new townships, we're planning for 30 to 40 years of demand.

Can Mumbai's new infrastructure, like Atal Setu and the Navi Mumbai airport, help attract investors?

Yes, infrastructure is our core strength. Companies also look at social infrastructure and quality of life for employees. What has been built in Mumbai over the last 5 to 10 years is bringing massive investment, especially in data centers, IT and services.

Many allotted plots are lying vacant. Will you take them back?

Allottees usually have two to five years to develop a plot. We charge non-utilization fees, and if the delay isn't justified, we take the plot back and reallot it. Some cases go to court. There's also a second category, closed units, and we're looking for solutions for those. We want every square foot used optimally.

Which sectors should Maharashtra focus on?

Each region has its own strength:

Pune: automobiles, now also solar cells and defense.

Mumbai: about half of India's data center capacity, plus services and fintech.

Chandrapur: coal gasification and green manufacturing.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: multi-sector, with new plants from major automakers.

Nashik: engineering and electrical, defense and agriculture.

Ratnagiri and the coast: shipbuilding and marine industries. Vadhavan will be the country's next largest port.

Can Maharashtra stay number one for the next 10 years?

We are number one and we will be number one, not just for ten years but forever. Our investments, economy, employment, infrastructure and policy all show it. We also want to inspire other states.

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