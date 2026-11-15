Environmentalists, Water Experts Join Hands To Revive Neglected Milap Nagar Lake In MIDC Area; KDMC Officials Inspect Site |

Dombivli: Environmentalists and water experts have joined hands to revive the neglected Milap nagar lake in the MIDC area of Dombivli, with a series of inspections underway to assess its deteriorating condition and identify sustainable solutions.

Environmental Experts Conduct Three-Day Inspection Of Milap Nagar Lake

Over the past three days, specialists from different fields have visited the lake to examine the problems affecting it and explore measures to restore its ecological health.

On Saturday morning, water expert Dr Umesh Mudalye, Environmental Efficiency Association coordinator Rupali Shaivale and reviewer Chavan inspected the lake. Social worker Raju Nalawade was also present during the visit.

Specialists In Architecture, Waste Management And Water Conservation Assess Lake

Earlier, several other experts had assessed the waterbody, including Rajiv Tayshete a specialist in architecture and environmental studies; Vijay Ghodke, an expert in solid waste management; and water expert Dr Shashidhar Kashyap. Their visits have focused on understanding the challenges and identifying practical interventions to prevent further deterioration.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinav Goyal and Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Ramdas Kokare had also visited the site a few days ago to take stock of the situation.

Improving Water Quality And Oxygen Levels Among Key Priorities

The immediate challenge before the experts is to ensure that the lake water remains clean and adequately oxygenated over the long term. Maintaining water quality and preventing further degradation are central to the proposed revival efforts.

Experts are also examining the possibility of using the lake water for nearby gardens and residential buildings during periods of water scarcity. However, this would require appropriate measures to ensure that the water is suitable for its intended use.

The revival of Milap nagar lake will require coordinated efforts by the KDMC and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), whose roles are considered crucial in addressing the waterbody's problems.

With multiple experts now examining the lake, the focus has shifted to translating their recommendations into concrete action. The effectiveness of the revival exercise will ultimately depend on how seriously both civic and industrial authorities implement a long-term conservation plan.

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