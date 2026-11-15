Bomb Threat Call At CSMT Railway Station Triggers Massive Security Search; No Explosives Or Suspicious Objects Found |

Mumbai: A bomb threat call targeting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday evening triggered an intensive security operation involving multiple agencies, with security personnel carrying out a thorough search of the station premises and trains. However, no explosive material, suspicious object or person was found during the operation, officials said.

GRP Control Room Receives Bomb Threat Call At 6.40 PM

The alert was received by the Government Railway Police (GRP) Control Room at Wadi Bunder at around 6.40 pm on November 14. According to the information received, an unidentified person had made a phone call claiming that a bomb had been planted at CSMT Railway Station. Taking the threat seriously, security agencies immediately mobilised personnel and launched a joint checking operation across the station.

RPF, GRP And Mumbai Police Launch Joint Security Operation

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), GRP, Mumbai Police and other security agencies participated in the search. The RPF dog squad was also deployed to conduct a detailed inspection of the station premises. Security teams checked suburban and long-distance train platforms, foot overbridges (FOBs), the parcel area and other important locations within the station. Trains stationed at the premises were also thoroughly checked to rule out any possibility of an explosive device being placed inside them.

The intensive checking operation did not lead to the discovery of any suspicious material or object. No suspicious person was found either inside the station premises or in any train, bringing relief to railway authorities and commuters.

CSMT is one of Mumbai's busiest railway terminals, handling thousands of suburban commuters and long-distance passengers every day. A security threat at the station is therefore treated with urgency, given the heavy passenger movement and the importance of the terminal in Mumbai's railway network.

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