Shahapur Set To Become Maharashtra's Next Dark Sky Zone As Administration Backs Observatory And Astronomy Tourism Project |

Thane: tribal-dominated Shahapur taluka in Thane district is set to emerge as a new destination for astronomy enthusiasts, with the establishment of a state-of-the-art observatory and planetarium equipped with advanced telescopes. The administration has also assured that a proposal will be sent to the state government to develop the region as Maharashtra’s next Dark Sky Zone.

Thane Collector And Zilla Parishad CEO Visit SAPO Observatory

Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav recently visited the SAPO Observatory to explore the facility and observe celestial objects through its advanced telescopes. Local MLA Daulat Daroda, Tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule and senior astronomy enthusiast D K Soman were also present.

During the visit, the officials observed sunspots and solar flares, Saturn’s rings, Jupiter’s four major moons, Venus and other celestial formations. They also experienced night-sky observations through the telescopes, expressing enthusiasm about the facility’s potential to promote scientific learning and astronomy in the region.

Zilla Parishad Students Experience Astronomy Beyond Textbooks

Students and teachers from Zilla Parishad schools were also present, giving them an opportunity to experience astronomy beyond textbooks.

Collector Dr Panchal said science-based initiatives such as SAPO could play a significant role in developing scientific temper among students and encouraging them to explore astronomy. He added that such facilities could also help counter superstition by promoting scientific thinking. He expressed confidence that Shahapur could emerge as an important destination for astronomy enthusiasts.

During the visit, senior astronomy enthusiast D K Soman urged the administration to initiate the process of declaring Shahapur a Dark Sky Zone. He stressed the need to regulate artificial lighting and preserve the area's naturally dark skies to enable clearer observations of stars, planets and other celestial bodies. He also highlighted the need to widen the access road to the observatory.

Responding positively, Collector Panchal assured that a proposal would be sent to the state government soon and that the administration would extend all possible support to the project. MLA Daulat Daroda also assured that road widening would be taken up on priority to improve access for visitors and tourists.

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