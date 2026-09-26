Maharashtra: Massive Explosion During Tractor Welding Work In Yavatmal Kills 2, Injures 5 | VIDEO |

Yavatmal: Two people were killed on the spot and five others sustained serious injuries after a powerful explosion occurred during welding work on a tractor in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Saturday. The incident took place around 11 am at a welding shop on the busy Dhanki Road in Umarkhed taluka.

According to preliminary reports, welding work was being carried out on a tractor reportedly used for blasting-related operations when an explosion occurred.

Yavatmal, Maharashtra: Two people were killed and five others sustained serious injuries after a gas cylinder reportedly exploded during welding work on a tractor in Umarkhed taluka of Yavatmal district. The incident occurred opposite the ground where the cattle market is held.… pic.twitter.com/v8CqgFJ2VB — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 26, 2026

The impact was so severe that two people died at the spot, while five others were seriously injured. The sound of the blast was reportedly heard from a distance, triggering panic in the surrounding area.

Spark may have triggered explosive material

According to a Loksatta report, the tractor allegedly contained gelatin sticks used for blasting work. The report claimed that some people had earlier refused to undertake welding work on the vehicle because of the potential risk. However, one of the shopkeeper reportedly took up the task.

During the welding process, a spark is suspected to have come into contact with explosive material allegedly kept in the tractor, triggering a powerful blast. A gas cylinder kept nearby is also reported to have exploded during the incident.

However, the precise sequence of explosions and what exactly triggered the blast have not yet been officially established.

Injured rushed to hospital

Immediately after the explosion, local residents rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to a nearby hospital. Reports states that some of the critically injured were subsequently referred to a hospital in Nanded for further treatment.

Umarkhed Police launch investigation

After receiving information about the incident, a team from Umarkhed Police Station rushed to the spot and inspected the blast site. Police conducted a panchnama and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Investigators are also expected to examine what exactly led to the explosion and whether adequate safety precautions had been taken before welding work began. Meanwhile, the explosion has caused panic among residents and shopkeepers in the area.

Further details on the matter are awaited.