Loud Blast Heard 2 Km Away As Firecracker-Making House Explodes In Kaushambi - VIDEO

Several people are feared injured after a powerful explosion rocked a house where firecrackers were reportedly being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Monday.

Blast triggers village panic

The incident took place in Mehmadpur village, located under the Pipari Police Station jurisdiction near the Prayagraj-Kaushambi border. The impact of the blast was reportedly so powerful that the sound was heard up to two kilometres away, triggering panic across the village.

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According to initial reports, firecrackers were being manufactured at a house located some distance away from the residential area when the explosion occurred. The entire house was reportedly reduced to rubble in the blast, while cracks were also reported in several nearby houses.

Injured taken to hospital

Villagers rushed to the spot after hearing the deafening explosion. The injured were reportedly taken to hospital through fields by local residents.

Rescue operations launched

Police and administrative teams rushed to the site and launched rescue and relief operations. Personnel from Prayagraj were also dispatched following information about the incident, while ACP Dhoomanganj Ravi Gupta headed to the spot along with police teams.

Authorities have begun evacuating the surrounding area as a precaution. Officials are currently assessing the extent of the damage and investigating the cause of the explosion. Further details regarding the number of people injured and the circumstances leading to the blast are awaited.