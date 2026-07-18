Ahmedabad Firecracker Factory Blast: Eight Killed, 15 Injured In Explosion At Illegal Unit In Vastral |

Ahmedabad: A powerful explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad's Vastral area turned into a horrific tragedy on Saturday, July 18, leaving eight people dead and 15 others injured. The blast was so intense that it was heard several kilometres away, creating panic among residents of the Ramol-Gatrad Road area.

The explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit allegedly operating illegally behind the Vastral RAF Camp. The impact of the blast was devastating, with several workers trapped under debris and some bodies reportedly severely damaged due to the force of the explosion.

As soon as the blast sound was heard, RAF personnel stationed at the nearby camp rushed to the spot and launched immediate rescue efforts. Before the fire brigade teams arrived, the jawans helped evacuate injured workers and rescue people trapped inside the premises.

More than five fire brigade vehicles reached the site and brought the fire under control. Cooling operations were later initiated to prevent any further explosion or danger.

Four injured victims were shifted to LG Hospital, while three others were admitted to Asarwa Civil Hospital for further treatment. Officials said rescue and identification operations continued at the site.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, along with senior officials from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation fire brigade, reached the spot to monitor the situation. Senior police officials, including Zone 8 DCP Mayur Patil and Sector 2 JCP Jaipalsinh Rathod, also inspected the incident site.

Providing details, JCP Jaipalsinh Rathod said the factory owner allegedly continued operations despite cancellation of its licence.

"A person named Mehul Dodiya was running the firecracker factory in an open area behind the RAF camp on Ramol-Gatrad Road. The licence of the factory had already been cancelled, but the unit was still being operated," Rathod said.

He added that eight bodies have been recovered so far and a detailed investigation has been launched.

"Ramol police will register a case under the Explosives Act and other relevant sections. Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for this incident," the JCP said.

The incident has raised serious questions over illegal firecracker manufacturing units operating in residential and semi-urban areas despite regulatory action.

Authorities are now investigating how the factory continued functioning after its licence cancellation, who was responsible for allowing the illegal operations and whether safety violations contributed to the deadly blast.

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