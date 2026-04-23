Maharashtra Maritime Board Invites Bids For Mumbai Water Metro Phase 1 Project Management Consultant | File Pic

The Maharashtra Maritime Board has invited bids to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) for the Mumbai Water Metro – Phase 1, marking a key step in expanding the city’s water-based transport network. The request for proposal (RFP) was issued on April 17.

RFP Issue Date

The overall project is planned to be implemented in three phases, with Phase 1 targeted for completion by 2029, with an estimated civil infrastructure cost of around Rs 1,621 crore.

Phase 1 of the project, will cover 16 routes—including eight existing and eight new corridors—and involve the development and upgradation of 26 passenger terminals, along with navigational and emergency infrastructure. As per the Maritime board, out of the total 26 terminals the existing Gateway of India, NMIA, and Nariman Point are being implemented by the Authority and/or other designated agencies, and therefore are excluded from the core scope of this assignment. However, the Consultant is made responsible for coordinating with these agencies and managing all interface requirements to ensure seamless integration with the Mumbai Water Metro.

Terminal Development

The project aims to both strengthen the existing water transport system and significantly expand its reach. Plans include the upgradation of 20 existing terminals and the addition of new routes and modern terminals to improve connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Key areas expected to benefit include the western suburbs, Thane Creek, Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai, with enhanced access to the upcoming airport in Navi Mumbai.

Project Objectives

Once completed, the network length is set to increase from 125.40 km to 340.68 km, with over 215 km of new routes being added. Officials project that this expansion will drive a sharp rise in ridership, with daily passenger numbers expected to exceed 2.02 lakh by 2031, and annual ridership reaching nearly 7.39 crore.

At present, nearly 1.6 crore passengers annually use the 21 operational water transport routes across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Network Expansion

Authorities said the initiative is part of a broader push to tap Maharashtra’s 877-km coastline and improve multimodal connectivity. The Mumbai Water Metro is envisioned as an integrated transport system that can ease pressure on congested road and rail networks while offering faster coastal mobility options.

The project will be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, wherein the government will develop core infrastructure such as terminals and jetties, while private operators will handle vessel procurement, operations and maintenance.

As part of the consultancy scope, the selected firm will oversee planning, design, procurement support and construction supervision, and will also review the detailed project report prepared by Kochi Metro Rail Limited, which serves as the project’s baseline.

Proposed routes:

1 Vasai-Mira-Bhayander

2 Jessel Park – Fountain – Gaimukh - Nagla Bunder – Nagale - Kalher

3 Vashi-Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA)

4 Belapur-NMIA

5 Gateway of India – NMIA

6 Gateway of India - Vashi

7 Kalyan - Dombivli – Mumbra - Kalher - Kolshet

8 Bandra – Worli - Nariman Point

Existing Routes:

1 Versova-Madh

2 Borivali/Marve-Esselworld

3 Marve -Manori

4 Gateway of India - Elephanta

5 Gateway of India – Mandwa

6 New Ferry Wharf – Mandwa

7 Belapur-Nerul

8 Belapur-Elephanta

Terminal Location Phase 1

Vasai

Belapur

Mira Bhayandar

Gateway of India

Jessel Park

Kalyan

Fountain Junction

Mumbra

Gaimukh

Dombivali

Nagle Bunder

Kolshet

Nagle

Versova

Kalher

Madh

Vashi

Borivali

NMIA

Bandra

Marve

Mandwa

Manori

Elephanta

Worli

Nariman Point

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