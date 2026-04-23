Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹2.56 Lakh Crore Incentives For 18 Mega Projects, Over 1 Lakh Jobs Expected | X

Mumbai: The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industries, Energy, Mining and Labour, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday approved special incentives for 18 projects worth ₹2.56 lakh crore. These projects are expected to generate more than 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs, the government said.

Job Creation

The sub-committee, comprising Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and others, approved incentives for mega and ultra-mega projects in high-technology sectors such as solar cells, modules, ingots, wafers, green steel, green ammonia, electronics, space and defence equipment, lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles and components, steel and gas-to-chemicals manufacturing.

According to project details, the largest investment will come from Essar Exploration and Production Ltd in Raigad, amounting to ₹56,852 crore and generating 25,000 jobs. Rashmi Metallurgical Industries will invest ₹40,000 crore in Gadchiroli, creating 20,000 jobs.

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High-Technology Sectors

The projects span multiple regions, including Nashik, where Virtuoso Compressors will invest ₹800 crore and generate 500 jobs. In Amravati, Tembo Defence Products will invest ₹1,000 crore, while Nidec Global Appliances India plans an investment of ₹1,000 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, creating 1,000 jobs. Jabil Circuit India will invest ₹1,500 crore in Shirur, Pune, providing 3,000 jobs. In Gadchiroli, Hariom Pipe Industries will invest ₹3,135 crore to generate 8,000 jobs. Nibe Space is set to invest ₹4,000 crore in Ahilyanagar, creating 1,000 jobs, while Eurobus India will invest ₹4,200 crore in Talegaon, Pune, generating 12,000 jobs. Additionally, Million Steel will invest ₹256.01 crore in Chandrapur to provide 360 jobs.

The government said these projects would significantly boost industrial development in Konkan, Vidarbha, and Marathwada, strengthening local economies and supporting technological innovation.

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