Bombay HC Asks State To Act On Unsafe Drinking Water, Public Health Gaps In Melghat

Bombay HC directs state to address water safety and healthcare gaps in Melghat | File Photo

Mumbai, April 22: Expressing concern over recurring deaths linked to unsafe drinking water and gaps in public health services, the Bombay High Court has urged the Maharashtra government to be “proactive” and address long-standing issues in the tribal Melghat region.

PILs highlight chronic issues

The court was hearing a batch of public interest litigations filed by activists Dr Rajendra Burma and Bandu Sampatrao Sane, highlighting chronic malnutrition, inadequate staffing, poor infrastructure, and rising child mortality in the region.

Directive on safe drinking water

Taking note of a recent incident of water contamination that reportedly left 86 people hospitalised and caused 13 deaths, the bench said, “What concerns us is that there are deaths occurring due to shortage of potable water,” adding that such fatalities “need to be avoided.” It directed the state to take emergent steps to ensure safe drinking water supply.

Issues with health services flagged

The court also flagged delays in payments amounting to Rs 31 lakh to fuel suppliers for mobile health vans, warning that disruption in diesel supply could render the vans non-functional.

It further called for expeditious consideration of a report by former project officer Mitali Sethi on tribal development issues, noting that such studies should be given priority and translated into actionable policy.

Power supply concerns addressed

Earlier, advocate Jugalkishore Gilda, representing one of the petitioners, had raised the issue of non-payment of electric dues by the state, leading to disruptions in electricity supply to the tribal regions, which rely on electric motors to pump water.

The bench was informed last week that pending electricity dues had been cleared by the state, ensuring continued power supply for water pumping. “We expect that the supply of electricity should be uninterrupted, keeping in view that severe summer has set in,” the court said, observing that temperatures in the Vidarbha region can rise to 47–48°C.

MGNREGA employment discussed

On employment under the MGNREGA scheme, the state submitted that over 300 days of work are being provided annually at Rs 312 per day, with the Centre reimbursing 100 days and the state bearing the cost for the remaining period.

While the petitioner pointed out that central guidelines do not envisage work during the monsoon, the government clarified that Maharashtra continues such work throughout the year.

Also Watch:

Next hearing on April 29

The state placed on record status reports on proposed district hospitals at Dharni, Chikhaldhara, and Churni, and on maternal and child health indicators in Melghat.

Stressing accountability, the court directed the designated nodal officer to remain present with complete instructions at the next hearing scheduled for April 29.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/