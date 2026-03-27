Bombay HC Raps State Govt Over Melghat Malnutrition Deaths, Seeks Time-Bound Action Plan

Bombay High Court pulls up Maharashtra government over persistent malnutrition deaths in Melghat | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: The Bombay High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government over the continuing crisis of malnutrition-related deaths in Melghat, calling it a “tragedy” that the issue persists despite decades of court intervention.

Long-pending PILs highlight crisis

The court was hearing a batch of public interest litigations filed by activists Dr Rajendra Burma and Bandu Sampatrao Sane, highlighting chronic malnutrition, staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and rising child deaths in Melghat.

Noting that the PILs have been pending since 1993, the court said the situation reflected a failure to translate policies into action. “It is a tragedy that this court has to hear submissions on deaths occurring due to malnutrition, lack of medication, and proper medical support to children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers,” the bench observed.

Court criticises lack of progress

The judges expressed dissatisfaction with the state’s response, noting that despite a “heap of papers and reports”, there has been little visible improvement on the ground. “Only sermons — translate them into deeds,” the court remarked.

Advocate Jugal Kishor Gilda, appearing for the petitioners, criticised the government’s priorities, pointing out that large sums were being spent on welfare schemes like Ladki Bahin while basic nutrition remained inaccessible in tribal regions.

Agreeing, the judges noted: “Those who need food are not getting it. Children’s ribs are visible, they cannot stand on their own, due to malnutrition.” It added that the debate on malnutrition would end if funds were properly directed.

Concerns over delayed hospital project

The court also raised serious concerns over the long-pending proposal for a 300-bed hospital in Dharni. It noted that despite assurances made decades ago, the project has not materialised. “Give us a date for the ground-breaking ceremony,” the bench directed, warning that delays in permissions and approvals cannot continue indefinitely.

Flagging the state’s lackadaisical attitude in setting up the hospital at Dharni, Justice Ghuge said: “When I started practice as a lawyer, you state had promised a hospital in Dharni. My tenure as a judge is to come to an end (retirement). But the hospital has not come up.”

Expert highlights ground realities

At the request of the petitioners, the court allowed Dr Ashish Satav, a medical officer and president of Mahang Trust working in Melghat for over 26 years, to address the bench.

Satav highlighted the lack of awareness among tribal communities regarding hygiene, nutrition, and childcare, and stressed the need for behavioural change initiatives. “Parents need to be educated — about diet, hygiene, and basic care like washing hands,” he said.

He also pointed to gaps in healthcare infrastructure and access, stating that patients often lack confidence in existing facilities. Referring to a recent case, Satav said a patient with haemoglobin levels as low as 3% required urgent blood transfusion. “We had to collect funds and purchase blood. The government should consider providing it free,” he urged.

Wider health and infrastructure issues

The court was informed that malnutrition and anaemia continue to affect not only children but also young adults in the 16–24 age group, referred to as the ‘economically productive age group’, leading to high mortality rates. Issues of potable water supply and electricity disruptions in tribal areas were also flagged.

“We would appreciate it if the government takes a decision on the construction of a 300 bedded hospital in Dharni,” the court concluded.

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State asked to submit action plan

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the state to examine the recommendations placed on record and report on steps taken since its earlier orders, particularly those passed in 2013.

“After 20 years, such deaths should have stopped. We are a progressive state,” the court said, underscoring the urgency of the issue. The matter will be heard after two weeks.

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