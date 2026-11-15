Maharashtra Maritime Board Invites Bids For 15 Floating Hoardings Across 10 MMR Locations, Expects ₹4.80 Crore Annual Revenue

21st Maritime State Development Council meeting held in Mumbai on 13 Oct, chaired by Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal ji. Maharashtra was represented by Minister Shri Nitesh Rane ji, ACS Shri Sanjay Sethi ji & MMB CEO Shri Pradeep P, IAS, who presented the State’s roadmap | X - @mahamaritime1

Mumbai, November 14, 2026: The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has invited bids for 15 illuminated floating hoardings at 10 places across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. They could generate around Rs 4.80 crore a year, based on the combined minimum licence fees specified in the tender documents.

The bids come days after Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane said only four floating hoardings, including two existing structures, were planned. He called reports of the MMB tender “a misunderstanding”. Before his clarification, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had sought Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ intervention against floating hoardings.

21st Maritime State Development Council meeting held in Mumbai on 13 Oct, chaired by Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal ji. Maharashtra was represented by Minister Shri Nitesh Rane ji, ACS Shri Sanjay Sethi ji & MMB CEO Shri Pradeep P, IAS, who presented the State’s roadmap. https://t.co/bShUR8VB8o — Maharashtra Maritime Board (@mahamaritime1) October 14, 2026

Vashi And Airoli Sites Carry Highest Fees

Vashi Creek Bridge and Airoli Creek Road Bridge carry the highest minimum annual fees at around Rs 1.02 crore each, together accounting for over Rs 2 crore. The minimum annual fee is around Rs 31.63 lakh each at Lotus Jetty, Juhu Jetty, Worli Jetty and near the Sea Link jetty, and Rs 23.74 lakh at Mandwa Terminal in Raigad district. The other sites are Mumbra Creek Bridge, Ghodbunder Thane Creek Junction Road Bridge and Vasai Creek near Bhayandar railway bridge.

Licences Can Run For 10 Years

The board is offering the projects under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Maintain (DBFOM) model. Agencies must quote a premium over the minimum fee for each location. Licences can run for up to 10 years, with successful bidders initially getting six months from the date of licence issuance to secure the required permissions and approvals. The licence fee, including the successful bidder’s premium, will rise cumulatively by 10% every 12 months.

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Strict Safety And Compliance Conditions

Selected agencies will be responsible for structural safety and regulatory compliance. Licensed structural engineers must prepare designs and structural calculations, which IIT-Bombay or another agency approved by the MMB must vet. Annual safety compliance certificates and public liability insurance are mandatory.

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