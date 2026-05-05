Maharashtra Maritime Board Floats ₹196 Crore Tender For Radio Club Jetty Near Gateway Of India; New Contractor To Complete Work In 24 Months

Radio Club jetty project near Gateway of India to be completed by new contractor after delays | File Photo

Mumbai, May 5: The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has initiated the process of appointing a new contractor to complete the pending work of the Radio Club jetty. The selected contractor will be required to finish the remaining construction within 24 months.

The jetty project, located near the Gateway of India, was awarded to a private company last year with the aim of boosting water transport services in the city.

The government had planned to expand connectivity to multiple routes from the Gateway through this facility. However, slow progress on the project has delayed these plans.

Delay and contractor change

Construction at the Radio Club site has been underway for the past year. The contractor was expected to complete 50% of the work by February, but had managed only around 10%. Due to the delay, the existing contractor’s tender has been cancelled, said an official from MMB.

A fresh tender has now been floated, and interested companies can submit bids until May 29. The estimated cost for completing the remaining work has been set at Rs 196 crore, with a deadline of 24 months for execution.

Timeline and monsoon impact

Officials indicated that the tendering process may extend into the monsoon season, during which marine construction activities are typically restricted. As a result, work on the jetty is likely to resume only after the monsoon.

More than 2.2 million passengers travel annually from the Gateway of India, while the domestic cruise terminal handles around 5 lakh passengers. The lack of adequate jetty infrastructure at the Gateway has made it difficult to launch new routes.

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Boost to water transport plans

The upcoming Radio Club jetty is expected to ease these constraints and facilitate expansion of services.

The government is planning to introduce water taxi services connecting South Mumbai with Kalyan, Dombivli, Thane, Vasai, and Navi Mumbai. The Radio Club jetty will have the capacity to accommodate up to 20 water taxis at a time.

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