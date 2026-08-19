Maharashtra: Marathi Proficiency Drive For Auto-Rickshaw, Taxi Drivers To Begin From August 20; Licences May Be Suspended If Failed To Meet Requirements |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Transport Department on Wednesday confirmed that it will launch a campaign from August 20 to check the Marathi language proficiency of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across the state.

According to initial reports, drivers who fail to meet the language requirement will be given nearly one month to improve their Marathi proficiency.

However, if they fail to comply or show no improvement within the given time period, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has clarified that their licences will be suspended for three months. If they still fail to learn Marathi despite being given sufficient time, the provision to permanently cancel their licences will be initiated.

Marathi rule to be enforced

Taking to X, Sarnaik wrote, “Since 1989, practical knowledge of Marathi has been required to drive auto-rickshaws and taxis in the state. In accordance with the legal provisions made on August 12, 2026, this rule will now be strictly enforced.”

🗓️ १९ ऑगस्ट २०२६ | 📍 मुंबई



राज्यातील रिक्षा आणि टॅक्सी चालकांना व्यावहारिक मराठीचे ज्ञान असणे अनिवार्य असून, या नियमाची अंमलबजावणी उद्या, २० ऑगस्टपासून करण्यात येणार आहे. मराठीचे ज्ञान नसलेल्या चालकांना प्रथम एक महिन्याची नोटीस, त्यानंतरही मराठी न शिकल्यास बॅज तीन महिन्यांसाठी… pic.twitter.com/xHaRIaqdpy — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) August 19, 2026

His post further stated that Maharashtra has provided employment opportunities to citizens from various parts of the country. However, it is also essential to preserve the pride of the Marathi language and culture. Moreover, the decision has been taken with the an aim of promoting, propagating and nurturing the Marathi language.

RTO officials to assess proficiency

According to data, nearly 9.65 lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi licences and badges have been issued across the state. Going forward, Sarnaik asserted that while issuing new licences and badges, Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials will verify applicants’ practical knowledge of Marathi through direct conversations.

He further added that the process will also be recorded on video, and badges will be issued based on the assessment.

Fake domicile certificates under scrutiny

Sarnaik also noted about the complaints regarding the alleged use of fake domicile certificates to obtain auto-rickshaw and taxi licences or badges. "RTO officials have been instructed to conduct necessary on-site verification and police inquiries to ascertain whether the concerned individuals have been residing in Maharashtra for the past 15 years," he added.

The entire responsibility for the campaign has been assigned to Additional Transport Commissioner Shri Ravi Gaikwad. A report on the campaign is expected to be submitted by the end of next month.