Maharashtra Transport Department Inducts 57 Electric Vehicles, Becomes First State Govt Body To Go Green At Scale |

Mumbai: Taking a major step towards cleaner government transport, the Maharashtra Transport Department has inducted 57 electric vehicles (EVs) into its official fleet, becoming the first state government department to do so on such a large scale. Of the total fleet, 15 EV staff cars were registered and flagged off on Monday by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik at the Mumbai Central Regional Transport Office (RTO). Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar joined the minister in inaugurating the new fleet.

Senior Officials Present

Senior officials, including Additional Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalaskar, Joint Transport Commissioners Ravi Gaikwad, Shailesh Kamat and Sanjay Maitrewar, and RTO Anil Patil, were present at the event. The induction of the EV fleet is part of the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, which seeks to promote the use of electric vehicles, expand charging infrastructure and encourage EV manufacturing and innovation across the state. The policy is in force from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030.

The Transport Department's move is expected to encourage other government departments to gradually switch to electric mobility. A state-level Steering Committee, with the Transport Commissioner as Member Secretary, has been formed to oversee the implementation of the EV policy. Officials said the shift to electric vehicles will help reduce local air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions while lowering the government's dependence on conventional fuel. The initiative is being seen as an important step towards building a cleaner, more sustainable and future-ready transport system in Maharashtra.

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