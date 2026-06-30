Bombay HC Raps BMC Over Mumbai's Bad Roads, Seeks Assurance Against Manhole Deaths

Bombay High Court questioned the BMC over Mumbai's poor roads and directed stronger measures to prevent manhole-related deaths | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 29: The Bombay High Court on Monday sharply criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over Mumbai’s worsening roads, observing that despite repeated judicial intervention over the past 20 years, citizens continue to endure potholes and bumpy roads every monsoon.

A Bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata said it was “high time” the civic body woke up and permanently resolved the issue.

“A person travelling from Dahisar to Fort has to experience hundreds of bumps. What is this? BMC has to wake up,” Justice Khata remarked. “Justice R.M. Lodha (now retired) passed orders in 2006 and we are in 2026. Still, the condition of roads remains the same. Every year you come here with one explanation or another. What attitude is this?”

HC Seeks Permanent Solution

The judge noted that several major cities across the world have scientifically designed roads that allow smooth travel even at high speeds. “Go and see those roads. BMC must wake up now,” he said.

Justice Gadkari observed that roads in neighbouring Thane were in an even worse condition.

The remarks came after the BMC's counsel submitted that the civic body was making every endeavour to ensure public safety.

The High Court was hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate Ruju Thakkar alleging non-implementation of the High Court's orders regarding tackling the pothole menace in the State.

Concern Over Manhole Safety

The judges also noted that the BMC had yet to install protective grills beneath more than 3,000 manhole covers. The Bench made it clear that its concern was preventing deaths.

“You just make a statement that this year no human life will be lost because of manholes. We are not concerned with your data, budget or compliance reports,” Justice Gadkari said.

Referring to a viral video showing a BMC officer falling into what appeared to be an open manhole during Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s inspection, the civic body clarified that the officer had accidentally stepped into a water pumping station amid the crowd and not an open manhole.

The court also sought details on whether the BMC’s complaint app for potholes and open manholes was functional. The civic body said it would file a fresh affidavit detailing the app’s functioning, along with photographs of complaints attended to and resolved. It was also directed to furnish details of FIRs registered over the theft of manhole covers.

TMC Pulled Up Over Delay

The Bench further pulled up the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) over the delay in paying Rs 6 lakh in compensation to the family of a doctor who died after falling into a manhole last year, despite a court order.

“Is your Commissioner so casual about someone’s death that he cannot spare 20 minutes to sanction compensation? He can even conduct the meeting on Zoom. Next Monday, tell us the compensation has been paid,” Justice Gadkari said.

In its affidavit, the BMC denied allegations that it had failed to install protective grills, stating that ward offices were carrying out the work and replacing stolen or damaged covers.

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The TMC informed the court that 1,351 instances of open or damaged manholes had been reported and all had been attended to by June 23. It also said it had received 133 complaints regarding damaged or open manholes in the last year, all of which were resolved within 24 hours through its grievance redressal system.

The High Court has posted the matter for further hearing on July 6.

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