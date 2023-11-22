 Maharashtra: Maratha Reservation Agitation Gains Momentum As Leaders Form Alliance With Jats; Plan Joint Protest in Delhi
Maharashtra: Maratha Reservation Agitation Gains Momentum As Leaders Form Alliance With Jats; Plan Joint Protest in Delhi

Maharashtra: Maratha Reservation Agitation Gains Momentum As Leaders Form Alliance With Jats; Plan Joint Protest in Delhi

Plans are afoot to hold a mammoth joint protest in New Delhi to compel the government to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations.

Raja ManeUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
The Maratha reservation agitation has taken a new turn with leaders of the community deciding to forge an alliance with the jats of Haryana and other states who are also demanding reservation in matters of government jobs and education.

Jat Sammelan organised in Delhi

On Tuesday, a Jat Sammelan was organised in Delhi's Talkatora stadium which was attended by representatives of Maratha community. After that a meeting was held with leaders of Jats and Marathas at which it was decided to form a joint action committee to coordinate their respective agitations.

Plans are afoot to hold a mammoth joint protest in New Delhi to compel the government to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations. Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil is likely to attend this rally. He is currently on a whirlwind tour of Maharashtra and is receiving good response wherever he goes.

Maratha leaders restless

Maratha leaders are increasingly getting restless since Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has not so far conceded their core demands. Meanwhile, the Vanchit Aghadi of Prakash Ambedkar is likely to join the INDIA alliance in the run up to the general elections.

article-image

