Maharashtra: Man Sets Girlfriend's House On Fire In Dombivli After She Ends 8-Year Relationship, Arrested | File Pic

A shocking incident has come to light from Dombivli, Maharashtra, where a man allegedly set his girlfriend's house on fire after becoming enraged over her decision to end their seven-to-eight-year relationship.

Woman and parents escape unharmed

According to reports, the woman and her parents escaped unharmed, averting a major tragedy. The woman, who lives with her family in an upscale locality in Dombivli, had reportedly been in a relationship with the accused, identified as Dipesh Rastogi, for nearly eight years.

However, the couple had developed differences over time, prompting the woman to end the relationship.

Angered by her decision, Rastogi allegedly set her house on fire, triggering panic among the occupants. The woman and her parents managed to escape in time. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Accused arrested by Manpada police

Following the incident, the Manpada police launched an investigation and arrested Rastogi. The police are also probing whether he intended to kill the woman and her family by setting the house on fire, India Today reported

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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