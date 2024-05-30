Maharashtra: Man Loses ₹1 Crore In Stock Trading Fraud

Mumbai: Man Loses ₹1 Crore In Stock Trading Fraud | Representational Image

A 48-year-old man working at a senior position in a private company has fallen prey to scammers and lost over Rs 1 crore in stock trading investment fraud.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Raigad. The victim had downloaded a dating app on his phone and in January, this year, he had come in contact with an unknown woman on the app who informed the victim that she had been doing stock trading for the past two years and had earned 20 percent profits in intraday trading.

The woman suggested that the victim should also invest and earn huge profits. The victim after initial hesitation agreed to invest after the victim told him that she earns around Rs 30 lakh to 40 lakh a month. She then shared a link with the victim over WhatsApp and asked him to download the trading app through that link.

Then, over the period of time the victim ended up investing over Rs 1 crore. Later when he did not receive his returns and earnings, he realised that he had been duped. He then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. The victim has provided details of the contact numbers, link, bogus trading app and transaction details to the police for investigation.

The police have registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.