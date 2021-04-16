Maharashtra: Man held for kidnapping, sexually harassing a 28-year-old woman

Mumbai: The DB Marg police recently arrested a man from Tamil Nadu for kidnapping and sexually harassing a 28-year-old woman from Grant Road. According to the police, the accused identified as 25-year-old Ramesh Saud befriended the woman on Facebook in February, after which the woman exchanged her photographs with the accused.

On March 28, Saud came to Mumbai and threatened to leak her photographs on social media, and also threatened to kill the woman’s husband if she did not accompany him.

Saud then forcibly took her to Salem in Tamil Nadu and kept her locked in a school building. When DB Marg police officials learnt about the abduction, they alerted their counterparts at Yercaud police station in Tamil Nadu and requested them to rescue the women. The local police then rescued the woman and took Saud in their custody, and Saud was handed over to DB Marg police station.

The victim in her statement said that Saud was forcing her to get married to her which she had refused. Later, she managed to contact her sister from the school building premises and narrated her tale following which the incident was reported to DB Marg police station.

Saud has been arrested on the charges of sexual harassment and abduction, said DB Marg police officials.