Indore: Man held for abducting, raping minor girl

Indore: A man was arrested on Tuesday by police for abducting and raping a minor girl in Dwarkapuri area. The accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge DVS Nagar said that a 15-year-old girl of the area was missing from her place and her parents had informed the police and a case had been registered. Nagar said that during the investigation, information was received that the girl had been abducted by one Rakesh of Barwani district. A team led by SI Sarita managed to arrest the accused and rescue the girl from his clutches.

The victim informed the police that she was lured and abducted by the accused. He also raped her many times. After the statement of the girl, the police booked the accused under rape charge also.