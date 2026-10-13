Maharashtra: Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death After Argument, Walks Into Police Station To 'Confess' Crime

A 50-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death following an argument at their home in Kannad town of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Monday.
The man, Mukesh Kumbhakarna, allegedly assaulted his 44-year-old wife, Rohini, in the early hours of Monday following a heated argument.
Husband reportedly confesses to police
About an hour after the alleged killing, Kumbhakarna reportedly walked into Kannad City Police Station and confessed to the crime.
Police said the couple frequently quarrelled as Kumbhakarna allegedly suspected his wife's fidelity.
Couple had returned for festive season
The couple had been staying in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for their children's education but had recently returned to Kannad for the festive season.
Murder case registered
Police registered a case against Kumbhakarna under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for murder.
Further investigation is underway.
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