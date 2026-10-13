Maharashtra: Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death After Argument, Walks Into Police Station To 'Confess' Crime

Maharashtra: Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death After Argument In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representative Image

A 50-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death following an argument at their home in Kannad town of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Monday.

The man, Mukesh Kumbhakarna, allegedly assaulted his 44-year-old wife, Rohini, in the early hours of Monday following a heated argument.

Husband reportedly confesses to police

About an hour after the alleged killing, Kumbhakarna reportedly walked into Kannad City Police Station and confessed to the crime.

Police said the couple frequently quarrelled as Kumbhakarna allegedly suspected his wife's fidelity.

Read Also Odisha Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife, Passing Off Death As Suicide In Kendrapara

Couple had returned for festive season

The couple had been staying in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for their children's education but had recently returned to Kannad for the festive season.

Murder case registered

Police registered a case against Kumbhakarna under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for murder.

Further investigation is underway.

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