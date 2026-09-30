Odisha Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife, Passing Off Death As Suicide In Kendrapara | AI Representative

Kendrapara, Sep 30: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his wife and attempting to pass off the crime as a suicide in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

The accused, identified as Dharmendra Rout of Garjanapur village under Rajnagar police station limits, was arrested for allegedly killing his 34-year-old wife, Sujata Rout, the police said.

Father alleges dowry harassment

The victim's father, Haldhar Pradhan of Goshigaon village, lodged an FIR on Wednesday alleging that his daughter had been subjected to continuous harassment and torture by her husband over dowry demands since their marriage in 2017, said a police officer.

The complainant alleged that Dharmendra murdered Sujata on Wednesday morning and later hanged her body from a ceiling fan to make it appear as a case of suicide. The body also bore multiple injury marks, raising suspicion of foul play, he said.

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Accused remanded to judicial custody

The accused was produced before the Rajnagar court on Wednesday. The court rejected his bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody, the officer said, adding that further investigation into the case is underway.

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