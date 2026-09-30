PM Narendra Modi Says ₹1.86 Lakh Crore Green Energy Corridor Phase-III A Big Push For 900 GW Non-Fossil Capacity By 2035 | X - rajnathsingh

New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Cabinet decision on the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III (GEC-III) scheme is a "big push" towards achieving 900 GW non-fossil capacity by 2035.

The Cabinet has approved the GEC-III scheme to enable evacuation of up to 135 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy across states and Union Territories.

"Cleaner power. Stronger grids. More opportunities," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"The Cabinet decision on the Green Energy Corridor Phase III will ensure: 135 GW renewable energy evacuation. 50 GWh battery storage. Stronger power grids across States and UTs. More jobs in manufacturing, construction, and energy storage. Big push towards 900 GW non-fossil capacity by 2035," he added.

India's non-fossil capacity grows

India’s total installed power capacity reached 552 GW in July 2026, up from 249 GW in 2014.

Cleaner power. Stronger grids. More opportunities.



The Cabinet decision on the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III will ensure:



135 GW renewable energy evacuation.



50 GWh battery storage.



Stronger power grids across States and UTs.



More jobs in manufacturing, construction… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2026

Notably, non-fossil capacity reached 300.50 GW (as of July 31, 2026), accounting for over 54 per cent of total installed capacity.

India ranks third globally in renewable energy installed capacity. Its installed solar capacity has reached 164.59 GW (as of July 31, 2026), rising from 2.8 GW in 2014.

Solar is now the largest component of India’s renewable energy capacity. India became the world’s second-largest solar growth market in 2025, adding more than 37 GW of solar capacity, compared with 34 GW added by the US.

GEC-III project outlay

The GEC-III scheme is targeted to be set up by FY 2032-33 with a total project outlay of Rs 1,86,405 crore, comprising Rs 1,36,378 crore for the development of Intra-State Transmission Systems (InSTS) under GEC-III and Rs 50,000 crore for 50 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

BESS manufacturing and deployment will additionally generate employment in the domestic energy storage industry. The scheme will also generate long-term skilled employment in operation, maintenance, and grid management across participating states.

Also Watch:

Battery storage deployment

The scheme also provides for deployment of 50 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at the Renewable Energy (RE) developer/generator end or any other location of importance for grid flexibility to address intermittency, congestion, peak-hour curtailment and meet non-solar hour demand. The Scheme involves a total Central financial support of Rs 54,082 crore.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)