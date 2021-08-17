Maharashtra: Malls open only for fully vaccinated; children will have to furnish age proof

Mumbai, August 16: Malls across Maharashtra will be open only to those fully vaccinated and having completed 14 days after receiving their second dose, while children (less than 18 years old) will have to furnish proof of their age, such as their Aadhaar or PAN, school or college identity cards, according to an order from the state government on Monday evening.The government issued its revised ‘Break The Chain’ order a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state government had relaxed Covid-19 restrictions from August 15 but warned that in the wake of surge in cases and the oxygen demand exceeding 700 MT, a fresh lockdown would be imposed.

As per Monday’s order, “All shopping malls in the state are allowed to remain open till 10pm on all days, provided all customers/citizens entering in the mall and all employees including managers and housekeeping staff, must have valid final Covid vaccination certificate of having received 2 doses and 14 days must have elapsed since the second dose of Covid vaccine.

All customers/citizens need to show their final Covid vaccination certificate with photo identity proof at the entry point of the mall.“Since, vaccination for population below 18 years has not yet started, all children below 18 years of age need to show document for their age proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card issued by income-tax department, valid school or college identity cards with a mention of the date of birth, at entry point of the mall,” said the order issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

The government has extended the timings of shopping malls till 10pm on all days.From Independence Day, Mumbai’s lifeline - the suburban locals - have been thrown open to all those who have received both their Covid shots. However, the rider is that at least 14 days must have passed for those who have taken the second dose in order that they may travel by train.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:29 AM IST